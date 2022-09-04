Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

AIRG stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.99. Airgain has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $32,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,048.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airgain news, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $32,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,048.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Run Capital LP boosted its position in Airgain by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 510,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

