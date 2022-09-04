Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$19.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.90 million.

Airgain Trading Down 4.9 %

AIRG stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.99. Airgain has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $14.64.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

AIRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

In related news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,691.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,691.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth about $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

See Also

