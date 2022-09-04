Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.1 %

ALB opened at $259.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 117.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $298.17.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 255,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2,872.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 790,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,226,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

