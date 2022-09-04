Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Capitalization Hits $65.39 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $65.39 million and $6.46 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00320042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00113385 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00082003 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,047,055,606 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

