Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$65.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$67.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$59.46 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$60.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$55.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.77 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

