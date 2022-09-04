Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$65.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$57.00.

ATD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.33.

TSE ATD opened at C$59.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.77 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$45.23 and a 1 year high of C$60.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.70.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

