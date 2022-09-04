All Sports (SOC) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

All Sports (SOC) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and $3.03 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00036301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00132404 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022131 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

Buying and Selling All Sports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

