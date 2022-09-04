Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.67-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LNT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.60.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LNT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.49. 1,316,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,089. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $427,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $353,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

