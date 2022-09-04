Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Shares of AMBA opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $172,846.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 903,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,843,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56,106 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

