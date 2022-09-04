Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.97. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

