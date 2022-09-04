American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,316 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,878. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.78.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

