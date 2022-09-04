Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,498 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $541,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,702,000 after acquiring an additional 178,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 98.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $268.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.