Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lifted by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $242.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.59 and its 200-day moving average is $242.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

