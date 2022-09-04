Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ADRZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Andritz from €63.00 ($64.29) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a €59.00 ($60.20) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Andritz Stock Down 5.5 %

Andritz stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Andritz has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

