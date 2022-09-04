ANIVERSE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $58.78 Million (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. ANIVERSE has a total market cap of $58.78 million and $16.84 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANIVERSE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031388 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00083251 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00041067 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About ANIVERSE

ANIVERSE (ANV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. The official website for ANIVERSE is aniverse.io. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANIVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANIVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

