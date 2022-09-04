APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.15% of Arista Networks worth $58,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,217 shares of company stock valued at $43,644,685. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

