APG Asset Management N.V. Has $62.36 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,867,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 689,725 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $62,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 71.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,450,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Juniper Networks Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Cowen decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

JNPR stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

