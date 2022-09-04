APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 552,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.51% of J. M. Smucker worth $67,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.0% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $140.00 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock worth $8,356,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

