Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Hits $1.59 on Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $524,976.12 and approximately $219,723.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00008073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00095899 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00258701 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00021453 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.