Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARKAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arkema from €145.00 ($147.96) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group downgraded Arkema from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arkema from €105.00 ($107.14) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.88.
OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $82.84 on Thursday. Arkema has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $152.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21.
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
