Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €4.10 by Barclays

Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday.

Aroundtown Price Performance

Aroundtown stock opened at €2.90 ($2.96) on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 12 month high of €6.57 ($6.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €3.12 and its 200-day moving average is €4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

