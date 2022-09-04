Ascend Wellness (AAWH) & Its Rivals Critical Review

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) is one of 53 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ascend Wellness to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million -$122.66 million -5.62 Ascend Wellness Competitors $259.30 million -$62.88 million -8.56

Ascend Wellness has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Ascend Wellness is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.49% -33.06% -7.81% Ascend Wellness Competitors 430.43% -219.36% 104.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ascend Wellness and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ascend Wellness Competitors 168 504 640 36 2.40

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 255.73%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 136.99%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

