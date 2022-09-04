AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a £120 ($145.00) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, set a £120 ($145.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £106.96 ($129.24).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £106.18 ($128.30) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is £102.92. The company has a market capitalization of £164.52 billion and a PE ratio of -180.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 52 week high of £115.40 ($139.44).

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 76.40 ($0.92) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -377.55%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

