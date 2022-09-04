Ayrton Capital LLC Invests $744,000 in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL)

Ayrton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Ayrton Capital LLC owned 0.74% of Kairous Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,775,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,786,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KACL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,371. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on opportunities in Asia excluding China. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

