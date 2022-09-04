Ayrton Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO)

Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Arogo Capital Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ayrton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,976,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arogo Capital Acquisition alerts:

Arogo Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AOGO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.96. 20,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.