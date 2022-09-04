Ayrton Capital LLC Takes Position in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL)

Ayrton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Ayrton Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of PepperLime Health Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,094,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,203,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Stock Performance

PEPL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 1,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,809. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Profile

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

