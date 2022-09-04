Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Bank of Montreal worth $58,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $666,860,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $106.40. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $90.41 and a 12 month high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.