Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$150.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$156.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$151.26.

BMO stock opened at C$121.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$135.99. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$118.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

