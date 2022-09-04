Bankless DAO Price Reaches $0.0124 on Exchanges (BANK)

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Bankless DAO has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Bankless DAO has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $10,617.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bankless DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837388 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015490 BTC.
Bankless DAO Coin Profile
Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO.
Bankless DAO Coin Trading
