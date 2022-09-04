Barclays Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €140.40 Price Target

Barclays set a €140.40 ($143.27) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

HNR1 stock opened at €152.85 ($155.97) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €141.36 and its 200 day moving average is €146.02. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($118.74).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

