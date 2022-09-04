Barclays Boosts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $33.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.35.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at $47,281,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.