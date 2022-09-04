Barclays Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $225.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.28 and its 200 day moving average is $186.10.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 71.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,866,000 after buying an additional 32,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 238.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after buying an additional 127,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

