Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,760 ($21.27) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,268.33 ($27.41).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 1,308 ($15.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,015.35. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,282 ($15.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,625 ($31.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,601.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,780.18.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

(Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

