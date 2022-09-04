Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 173 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,114,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Shares of TWLO opened at $67.01 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $373.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average of $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

