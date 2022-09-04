Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FS Capital Partners VI LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,445,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 4,991.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 1,203,411 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,975,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,425,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 218,568 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Trading Up 1.8 %

ARHS stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 134.88% and a net margin of 7.59%. Analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARHS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.