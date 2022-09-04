Bella Protocol (BEL) Reaches Market Cap of $33.14 Million

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003468 BTC on exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $33.14 million and $12.68 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,911.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00035858 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022099 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial.

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars.

