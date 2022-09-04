Berenberg Bank Cuts Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Price Target to GBX 115

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EBOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tritax EuroBox presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 160 ($1.93).

Shares of EBOX stock opened at GBX 82.80 ($1.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £350.02 million and a PE ratio of 325.74. Tritax EuroBox has a 1-year low of GBX 79.30 ($0.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 120.60 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.12%.

In related news, insider Robert Orr purchased 113,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £98,423.97 ($118,926.98). In other news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,354.94 ($2,845.51). Also, insider Robert Orr bought 113,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £98,423.97 ($118,926.98).

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

