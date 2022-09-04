Berenberg Bank Lowers Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Price Target to GBX 190

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Industrials REIT Stock Performance

LON:MLI opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £498.29 million and a P/E ratio of 460.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 165.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.72. Industrials REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204 ($2.46).

Get Industrials REIT alerts:

Industrials REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 3.48 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Industrials REIT’s previous dividend of $3.38. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Industrials REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Industrials REIT

About Industrials REIT

In other Industrials REIT news, insider Paul Arenson sold 3,000,000 shares of Industrials REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,343,644.27). In other news, insider Paul Arenson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11), for a total transaction of £5,250,000 ($6,343,644.27). Also, insider Louisa Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($42,049.30).

(Get Rating)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrials REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrials REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.