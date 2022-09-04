Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.13.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock worth $381,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

