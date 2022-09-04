Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.50 million-$973.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.68 million. Bill.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.26.
Bill.com Price Performance
Bill.com stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com
In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,913 shares of company stock worth $28,740,265. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Bill.com by 1,278.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.