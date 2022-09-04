Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.50 million-$973.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.68 million. Bill.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.26.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Price Performance

Bill.com stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,913 shares of company stock worth $28,740,265. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Bill.com by 1,278.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.