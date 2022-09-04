Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Holdings Lifted by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) by 336.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,377 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.86% of Biotech Acquisition worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIOT. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $11,306,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,627,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 929,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 399,255 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,770,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOT remained flat at $9.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,041. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Biotech Acquisition Profile

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.