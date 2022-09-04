Birdchain Trading Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Birdchain has a market cap of $145,761.95 and approximately $832.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Birdchain Coin Profile

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

Birdchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

