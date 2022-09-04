Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 1.0% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $80,223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,332,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,085,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.00. 1,496,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,546. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.12. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

