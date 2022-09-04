Bison Wealth LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Bison Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $113.71. 10,666,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,542,788. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

