Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 2,231 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,087. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average is $82.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.