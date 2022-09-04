Bison Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DIA stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,030. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $296.39 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

