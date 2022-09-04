Bitcoiva (BCA) 1-Day Volume Tops $232,326.00

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $206.66 million and approximately $232,326.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.88 or 0.00065163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

