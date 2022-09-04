BitShares (BTS) Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.11 million and $272,016.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002524 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00095373 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032691 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021226 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00258435 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000094 BTC.
About BitShares
BTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org.
Buying and Selling BitShares
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
