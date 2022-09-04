BitTube Hits Market Capitalization of $210,587.24 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $210,587.24 and $584.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.00782881 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 353,062,520 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

