BitTube (TUBE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $209,040.68

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $209,040.68 and $87.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.45 or 0.00782450 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 353,006,266 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube .

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

